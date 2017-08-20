8 Struggles I Have As An Introvert

Posted on by Scattered Scripturient

8. People don’t understand my love for being alone.

As weird as it sounds, being alone simply makes me happy. I need alone time. It honestly just makes me feel at peace. If I don’t get it for a long period of time, I will lose it.

7. Eye contact makes me uncomfortable.

Even this gif made me cringe. I’m sweating just thinking about it.

6. Small talk is beyond stressful.

I have too many thoughts to be brief. Plus, I’d honestly just much rather listen.

5. Going to the bar is so not fun.

Crowds of loud and rowdy people? No thank you. No thank you at all. I’ll have to get drunk before the bar, not at the bar.

4. I still have nightmares about classroom icebreakers.

Trying to think about three interesting facts about myself is the way I will die.

3. I am constantly daydreaming.

It’s so bad that my friends have to actually remind me to listen before they say something important. Literally, they will say “Okay now, this is important. So listen.”

2. Socializing for too long completely drains me.

This is literally me after I get home from being with people.

1. I don’t let many people in.

Okay, I have a few friends, and they’re amazing…but it took us a long time to get close because caring about people is hard, and scary.

