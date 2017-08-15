This Is The Type Of Love That I Crave

I’ve seen the movies with the men pleading for the women to tell them what they want. It’s never simple, and it takes at least two hours to get there, and even then, he usually has to figure it out on his own. I decided that I can tell you in under ten minutes.

I want to be loved like a priority. I want to be the first thought you have when you wake up in the morning, and the last thought before you go to sleep at night.

I want to be loved like you love your best friend. I want you to call me the second something big happens in your life. I want you to call me the second something small happens in you life. I want you to want me to know every single thing about you.

I want to be loved in the simplest sense of the word. I don’t always need you to be serious. I want love to be fun. I want to laugh so hard tears stream down my cheeks. I want to live in the moment with you and cherish every second of it.

I want to be loved in the sweetest way possible. I want you to kiss me on the forehead, and feel the urge to protect me, even though you know that I’m fully well capable of protecting myself.

I want to be loved in the healthiest way possible. I never want you tell me that you couldn’t possibly live without me. I just want you to know that your life is better with me in it. I want you to be better because your life has me in it. I want the love you have for me to make you your best possible self.

I want to be loved passionately. I want your eyes to light up when you see me. I want you to look at me the same way you look when you’re talking about your aspirations, and your goals, and your dreams.

I want to be loved fiercely. I want to be fought for. I don’t want you to leave the room when we get in a fight, and I don’t want you to sit there in silence either. I want you to fight. I want you to fight for us. I want you to feel like I am worth fighting for.

I want us to love each other honestly. I never want us to feel too embarrassed to say what we want or what we need, because I never want us to be alone. I want us to be each other’s person. I want to be the one person in this entire universe that you know will always at least try to understand.

I want us to be real. I want us to be authentic, with the world, and with each other.

I don’t just want you to do all these things. I want you to want to do all these things. I don’t want to have to remind you or to beg you to do them. I want it to be your instinct. I want you to crave it just like I do.

I want so much that my answer is overwhelming you. I want so much that you are thinking of running for the hills and never looking back. I know that, and I think it’s why I’ve never told you.

But I have to, because I want it all with you. I need it all, because I know I will give it all in return.

Will you?