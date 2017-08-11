Ten Moments Between TV Couples That Made Me Swoon

I’m bored, neglecting my responsibilities, and I like to talk about TV shows, sue me.

10. Ted and Robin (How I Met Your Mother)

I feel like I’m the only person who likes them together, but I can’t help it. I love them together. He stole her a freaking blue french horn after their first date because she said she liked it, in the pilot episode, and then, 9 years later (20 years in show time) in the finale episode, he stole it for her again because she will always be the love of his life.

Ted Mosby on love: “If you’re looking for the word that means caring about someone beyond all rationality and wanting them to have everything they want no matter how much it destroys you, it’s love. And when you love someone you just, you…you don’t stop, ever. Even when people roll their eyes, and call you crazy. Even then. Especially then. You just—you don’t give up. Because if I could just give up…if I could just, you know, take the whole world’s advice and—and move on and find someone else, that wouldn’t be love. That would be… that would be some other disposable thing that is not worth fighting for. But I—that’s not what this is.”

9. Annie and Liam (90210)

Annie and Liam were such an up and down roller coaster. It literally took them until the series finale to get their shit together, but him chasing her plane down the the runway on his motorcycle to propose to her was one of the top swoon moments I have ever seen.

“I don’t care how hard it is. It’s what I want because what we have is worth it. Annie, I love you. I always have. Annie Wilson, will you marry me?”

8. Stiles and Lydia (Teen Wolf)

Stiles and Lydia are so cute. I love how he has always loved her, and I also adore their friendship. My swoon moment for them is when Stiles is having an anxiety attack, and to calm him down, Lydia kisses him for the very first time. He calms down, and asks “How did you do that?”

7. Cory and Topanga (Boy Meets World)

Cory and Topanga are the ultimate relationship goals, but my favorite moment between them is when Topanga is scared her and Cory won’t work out but he doesn’t believe that for a second.

“Every statistic you throw at me is going to be about other people. I don’t care about other people, okay? I care about you and me. If every marriage failed except for one. I guarantee you that one would be ours.”

6. Marshall and lily (How I Met Your Mother)

I was devastated for the 7 episodes Lily and Marshall broke up, but them getting back together after Lily broke his heart, regretted it, and then hid under a table while he was on a date with another girl, was everything. Lily tells Marshall he deserves a normal girl, but he isn’t having it.

“You’re crazy. You have crazier eyes than anyone I have ever met. I mean you’re out of your mind. You’re just absolutely insane. I’ve missed you so much.” And then bam, they kiss. SO ADORABLE!

5. Brooke and Lucas (One Tree Hill)

I was a die hard Brooke and Lucas fan. I swear I have a special talent for loving the couples who don’t actually end up together. Lucas gave Brooke so many romantic speeches to prove his love for her, and that was what made them so beautiful to watch.

“I’m the guy for you. I know we’re just part time, and that’s cool, do whatever, have your fun. But one of these nights you’re gonna realize it. I’m the guy for you Brooke Davis. You’ll see.”

4. Damon and Elena (Vampire Diaries)

I was obsessed with Damon and Elena. He needed her, and she wanted all of him. When they finally got together I bawled the ugliest tears ever.

Damon: I didn’t say you were supposed to be okay with it, I just said I’m not sorry. But you know what I really am? Selfish, because I make bad choices that hurt you. Yes, I would rather have died than be human. I’d rather die right now than spend a handful of years with you, only to lose you when I’m too old and sick and miserable and you’re still you. I’d rather die right now than spend my last final years remembering how good I had it and how happy I was, because that’s who I am, Elena, and I’m not gonna change. And there’s no apology in the world that encompasses all the reasons that I’m wrong for you.

Elena: Fine, then I’m not sorry either. I’m not sorry that I met you. I’m not sorry that knowing you has made me question everything, that in death you’re the one that made me feel most alive. You’ve been a terrible person, you’ve made all the wrong choices, and of all the choices that I’ve made this will prove to be the worst one. But I am not sorry that I’m in love with you. I love you, Damon. I love you.”

3. Peyton and Lucas (One Tree Hill)

I was a die hard Brooke and Lucas fan, but deep down, I know that Peyton and Lucas were meant to be and this moment sealed it for me. Peyton once asked Lucas who he wanted standing next to him when all his dreams came true. He said Brooke, but in a moment of clarity, he realized it was Peyton and this romantic moment will always be one of my favorites.

“It’s you. When all my dreams come true, the one I want next to me. It’s you. It’s you, Peyton.”

2. Seth and Summer (The O.C)

While everyone was obsessed with the train wreck that was Ryan and Marissa, I was obsessed with Seth and Summer. He loved her his whole life, and I’m a sucker for the chase, just like he was.

“Okay, listen, Summer. It’s not like now that me and Anna broke up, I’m now choosing you. Okay? Because the whole reason that we broke up, is for me, it’s always been you Summer. It’s always been you. I’ve tried to fight it, and I’ve tried to deny it, and I can’t. I can’t do it. You’re undeniable.”

1. Meredith and Derek (Grey’s Anatomy)

Their post it note marriage was meant to be so simple, yet it was so romantic.

Derek: Give me a piece of paper.

Meredith: I have post its.

Derek: Okay, what do we want to promise each other?

Meredith: That you’ll love me even when you hate me.

Derek: To love each other even when we hate each other. No running, ever. Nobody walks out. No matter what happens.

Meredith: No running.

Derek: What else?

Meredith: That we’ll take care of each other even when we’re old, and smelly and senile. And if I get Alzheimer’s and forget you…

Derek: I will remind you who I am every day. This is forever. Sign.

Meredith: This is our wedding? A post it.

Derek: Mmm, if you sign it.

Meredith: *Signs it* Now what?

Derek: Now, I kiss the bride.

Comment and tell me who your favorite TV couples are!

