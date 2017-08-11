Forget The Cool Hot Guy, Date The Dork

We’re all searching for our soulmate, and I say if we really want to find him, then we have to forget about the cool hot guy, and date the dork, because he’s the real prince charming.

Date the dork because he will be the one to sing with you in the car, and dance with you during the fast songs at weddings.

Date the dork, because he’ll take you to see romantic comedies and he won’t look completely miserable while he’s there, like he’s too cool to enjoy them. He’ll hold your hand in public, and won’t be afraid to laugh out loud.

Date the dork because he’ll do “childish things” with you like playing board games and video games. He’ll send you good morning texts, and good night texts. Date the dork, because he doesn’t get easily embarrassed. He’s confident in who he is, and that actually makes him sexy as hell.

Date him because he tries all things, and gives everything a chance. He’ll show you things you’ve never heard of and let you introduce him to new things as well.

Date him because he’ll let you explain to him why certain song lyrics tell the story of your life, and then he’ll show you song lyrics that tell you the story of his.

Date him because he’s the one who will assure you not to worry about how you look, and have fun with you even when you aren’t doing anything at all.

Date the dork because he won’t just tolerate your friends, but he’ll be friends with your friends. He’ll even have fun with your parents, and he’ll become part of your family.

Date him because you’ll become friends with his friends as well, because a guy like him has awesome friends. They won’t be standoffish, or snobby. They’ll be fun, and outgoing.

Date the dork because he won’t treat you differently in public, than he does in private. He’ll call you beautiful no matter where you are, or who you’re with. He’ll shout that he loves you from the roof tops, and make sure there is never a doubt in your mind about how he feels.

Date the dork because he won’t get offended when you call him a dork. He’ll take it as a compliment, because you’re a dork too.

Date the dork because he won’t make you nervous, he’ll make you feel safe. He won’t roll his eyes when you make a lame joke, he’ll laugh his ass off and tell you one in return.

He won’t just nod his head when you talk. He’ll engage with you, and talk to you for hours about anything and everything, and laugh with you over nothing.

Date the dork, because he’s the one who is going to be your best friend, and the one who is going to make you laugh so hard you cry.

Date the dork, because he’s the one who you’ll be able to be your complete self around him.

Date the dork because even on your worst days he will be the one to bring a smile to your face.

Date the dork, and then marry him, because looks don’t last forever, but laughter with your best friend, does.