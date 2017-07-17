I’ve Been Published On Thought Catalog!

Posted on by Scattered Scripturient

Hello all!

So, I know all of my followers have probably read the article I wrote “Pretty Girls Don’t Get Less Than A Hundred Likes On Their Selfie.” It’s most likely the article that even brought you here, since it was chosen to appear on WordPress Discover and has gotten the most traffic by far.

However, it’s my first piece of writing to be published by an outside source, so I would love if you would check it out if you haven’t, and maybe even share it with your friends on social media. It’s something I genuinely want to get out there so badly, so I very much appreciate your support! I’ll post the link below if you’re interested!

Regardless, thank you so much for reading my blog posts and interacting with me on here. Truly, it means so much to me. ❤

Pretty Girls Don’t Get Less Than A Hundred Likes On Their Selfie

14 thoughts on “I’ve Been Published On Thought Catalog!

  4. Thanks for your concern …your writings are very inspiring and have a good touch of simplicity and are true conpared to the daily lives people lead.. Kind regards Kelv

Published by Scattered Scripturient