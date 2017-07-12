Kiss Me In The Rain

Posted on by Scattered Scripturient

As we stare out the window, watching the storm blow through our town, a smile touches my lips.

“I’ve always wanted to kiss in the rain,” I whisper quietly.

A small laugh bubbles out of him, “What?”

“You know, like those dramatic couples on TV, or in the movies.”

He smirks at me, and I can see the amusement dancing in his eyes, but still, I continue.

“They get in to a huge fight and one of them dashes outside. It’s storming like it is right now. It’s a disaster, and for a moment it feels like it’s a metaphor for their love. The other person runs after them and demands for them to stop. They stare at each other as the rain pours down on them. It feels like an eternity, but then, they launch at each other like they’ll die if if they spend one more second apart. Their kiss is beautiful, and their love isn’t a metaphor, but a paradox, being at its most beautiful in the roughest of times.” A shaky laugh breaks past my lips, and I feel my cheeks heat. Did I really just ramble that long about kissing in the rain? I’m such a dork.

I finally move my gaze away from the storm, to meet his. He’s already staring at me, watching me with a look I can’t place. His piercing green eyes are boring in to me as if he’s finally seeing me for the very first time. Then, before I can say another word he’s dashing down the hall towards the door.

“Where are you going?” I call after him.

“Outside, and I’m pissed as all hell, so don’t you dare follow me.” The smile in his voice is evident, causing a smile to spread across my face. I run after him, pushing through the double doors, and following him right in to the storm.

The rain is streaming down on us, the storm seeming to be at its most violent state. “Wait,” I yell. He stops mid step, and turns to face me.

For a moment, he tries to look angry, but the tiniest of smirks tugs at his full pink lips. I feel my heart pound in my chest. My hair is being soaked by the rain, and I’m sure I look like a mess, but he’s staring at me like I’m the sun on this rainy day.

“Well, aren’t you going to kiss me, now?” I taunt. And before I even have time to let another breath pass my lips, his mouth is on mine, his tongue invading my mouth, exploring every inch. I feel my knees weaken, but his strong arms circle around me, and I melt in to his chest. He grips my arms to keep me steady. The kiss is electrifying, my entire body warming in a matter of seconds.  I can’t even feel the rain anymore. It’s as if for the moment, it has completely stopped, and for the first time in my life, I believe it truly has.

19 thoughts on “Kiss Me In The Rain

  2. Pingback: Kiss Me In The Rain — Scattered Scripturient | LincolnavyArchArt.com

      1. Well, I patiently wait for your posts and every single time your writing makes me smile. They feel like snippets from a best-selling romance fiction. And I want to read more.. you should definitely write a novel some day… I would love to read it. 😊

        Liked by 1 person

  9. Wow! So freakin’ beautiful. Truly a Masterpiece!! “I’m pissed don’t even think about following me” lol love that. I imagine he smirks at her in an effort to insinuate he wants her to follow. Love love love.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Published by Scattered Scripturient