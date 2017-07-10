Everyone gets mean comments. It’s inevitable, right? I mean if you’re going to be a writer then you need to have thick skin. The problem with that for me is, well, I don’t. I can tell myself a million times not to take something to heart, but I do. Anyway, I get through it by laughing it off and sarcastic thoughts. So, here they are!
5. Who the hell are these people?
This is always the first thought to enter my mind. Because, like, seriously… who are these people? I’ve never once left a rude comment on someones writing trying to diminish their hard work, but hey maybe I’m the crazy one. (I’m not)
4. Dude they’re right, you’re an idiot.
I hate this thought, but it happens none-the-less. That’s human nature though, right? So whenever it does, I go back and read a nice comment, and usually, that makes everything better. So, s/o to all you nice people out there. ❤
3. My mom would tell me this person is jealous of me.
When in doubt, have the confidence in yourself that your mom does!
2. Destroy this person.
I’m totally not proud of it, but I can’t lie and say this thought doesn’t enter my mind. It’s the devil that sits on my right shoulder that immediately wants to comment back, but we shouldn’t… Because, guess what? That is exactly what this person wants, so don’t even give them the satisfaction!
1. Everyone has a right to their own opinion.
Thankfully, I get here eventually, and it’s important I do. Because everyone does have a right to their own opinion, and as a writer you are never going to please everyone, so just stay true to you!
29 thoughts on “5 Thoughts That Enter My Mind When People Leave Rude Comments”
Love love this post…..it’s so honest…especially number 3…mum is such a confidence builder….I like that at the end, I don’t let me emotions get the best of me when the rude comments come…I just use sarcasm or ignore outrightly. Nicely written
Thank you so much!! Yes I’m so happy for you that you are like that, because I am still learning! Haha
really hate when people are rude to me like NOBODY ASKED YOU!! Really needed this post.
Hahahaha yes that thought enters my mind all the time!! Glad it helped 😊
I haven’t really gotten any rude comments as of now ( haha newbie here) but generally too- this is exactly my train of thought. To each his own 🤗
Awe that’s awesome you’re new! I’ll check out your blog. Promise to be nice too 😉
Hahaha thank you so much ❤ much appriciated!
Very good, well written article
Thank you 😊 appreciate the kind words!
I’m a blog writer too and all comments are valuable. But I see my work (and don’t laugh) as my babies of which I’m proud of. I share what you said and I can appreciate your thoughts. But good on you for a great piece of work
I think that’s an amazing way to feel, and I agree!
We can’t please everyone. It’s hard not to get affected by these negative things but the best revenge is to just laugh it off. They don’t know that maybe somewhere out there, people are also talking bad things about them. It’s easier for them to hate people.
I miss watching HIMYM. haha
#spreadlovenothate
So true and well said!! How I met your mother is the best!! Haha I’ve watched it far too many times 😊😂
Yeah, it’s the best! haha Have you also watched Friends? I’m still catching up on that one. lol
Yes hahaha I love friends!! HIMYM is my favorite though. I watch a lot of Netflix 😂
Me too. I like both but if I were to choose, I’ll still pick HIMYM. 🙈
Great post, I totally go through the same stages – and I have to say that number 4 definitely lasts the longest, unfortunately. But we all have to get over it in the end – as you said, not everybody is gonna like everybody 🙂
Btw. I love the gifs, so hilarious!
Haha yes that is definitely my longest stage too!! Thank you for reading! I’m so happy you enjoyed 😊😊
I feel so lucky I haven’t had anyone leaving nasty comments on my blog yet, but I’m pretty new here, so they are probably just around the corner. 😀
Totally agree with your points, but to the last one (or nr1, you’ve confused me now, haha) I would add that even though everyone is entitled to their own opinion, it doesn’t mean they have a right to be disrespectful to others. There is a huge difference between disagreeing with someones opinion and being straight up rude and insulting. Too bad some people don’t understand that. 😦
Anyway, just need to stay strong and keep going! 🙂
Maybe you’re just so amazing, everyone loves your writing 😉
But yes I completely agree! I don’t mind when someone disagree with my opinion, but there is a nice way to put it and people rarely ever do. I also hate when people confuse what I have said, and kind of put words in my mouth. Kind of goes together! TBH, if I disagree with a post, I keep scrolling. What’s the point of me even commenting “I don’t like this, this and this.”
Thank you for reading! I’m glad you enjoyed 😊😊
Haha, I wish! 🙂
Exactly! Sometimes it feels like people purposefully search things they don’t like just to comment, and it doesn’t matter what you say or try to explain, they just keep throwing shit around. 😀 I am the same, I only comment if I really like it and actually have something to say.
YES exactly!!!
You have received negative comments? Seriously? Wow. I think it’s just better if people leave the nasty comments to themselves. I’m sorry you’ve experienced this. Hopefully I don’t. But you make a good point–us writers need to have thick skin. lol. Don’t let it get to you! I think you are a good writer!
Thank you so much! Means a lot! I hope you don’t either 😊
I have fallen in love with your blog! Every post is so fun and interesting to read ❤
Awe thank you so much ❤❤ I’m so happy you love it!
You are spot on!! I loved this post!
Thank you very much!!
