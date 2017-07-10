5 Thoughts That Enter My Mind When People Leave Rude Comments

Everyone gets mean comments. It’s inevitable, right? I mean if you’re going to be a writer then you need to have thick skin. The problem with that for me is, well, I don’t. I can tell myself a million times not to take something to heart, but I do. Anyway, I get through it by laughing it off and sarcastic thoughts. So, here they are!

5. Who the hell are these people?

This is always the first thought to enter my mind. Because, like, seriously… who are these people? I’ve never once left a rude comment on someones writing trying to diminish their hard work, but hey maybe I’m the crazy one. (I’m not)

4. Dude they’re right, you’re an idiot.

I hate this thought, but it happens none-the-less. That’s human nature though, right? So whenever it does, I go back and read a nice comment, and usually, that makes everything better. So, s/o to all you nice people out there. ❤

3. My mom would tell me this person is jealous of me.

When in doubt, have the confidence in yourself that your mom does!

2. Destroy this person.

I’m totally not proud of it, but I can’t lie and say this thought doesn’t enter my mind. It’s the devil that sits on my right shoulder that immediately wants to comment back, but we shouldn’t… Because, guess what? That is exactly what this person wants, so don’t even give them the satisfaction!

1. Everyone has a right to their own opinion.

Thankfully, I get here eventually, and it’s important I do. Because everyone does have a right to their own opinion, and as a writer you are never going to please everyone, so just stay true to you!