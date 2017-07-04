7 Reasons I Knew My Husband Was The One

In another post, I wrote about 7 lessons my crappy ex boyfriend taught me, (See post here: http://wp.me/p8qgMB-bg) so I thought it was only fair I write about the wonderful man I have in my life now. So anyway, here are the 7 reasons I married my husband, and basically why I knew he was the one.

PS I’ll totally be the annoying “in love” sappy girl in the post, so please don’t get too annoyed!!! 😉 ❤

7. He is friends with my friends. This is honestly so important to me. I’ve been the friend of the girl who lets her boyfriend be mean to me, and let me tell you, it’s awful. I have no respect for a girl who lets her boyfriend be rude to her friends. So I appreciate it so much that not only is my husband always nice to my friends, and treats them with respect, he genuinely likes them and is friends with them.

6. He sings along with me in the car. This may seem so minor, but to me, it’s everything. I’m a dork, so I needed to marry a dork. Some girls want a bad ass guy who is drop dead sexy, but I just want a dork who makes me laugh, and that is who my husband is, and to me, that is sexy.

5. He doesn’t get jealous. I’ve talked about this a lot with my friends, and I get stuff like “Don’t you worry he doesn’t care then?” NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! If there is one thing in this world I’m cocky about, it’s the love my husband has for me. He cares about me more than he cares about himself, and I feel the exact same way about him, and he knows this. Which is why he does not get jealous. We have a mutual love and respect for each other, and trust each other 100%, and that is honestly all I could ever ask for.

4. He supports me in everything I do. You know what? I’m an indecisive crazy person, but he is always there, and always positive. He believes in my dreams with me, and always encourages me to do what will make me happy. My God, I could cry happy tears just thinking about it.

3. He has me crying happy tears far more than I cry sad tears. He goes all out for me. He puts so much thought in to everything he does for me, and it honestly warms my heart to the point I cry. Also, he is honestly the funniest person I have ever met except for myself. Duh. No, but seriously, I’m constantly laughing so hard tears are sliding down my face when he’s around.

2. He fights for me. No, I don’t mean throwing down with other men… believe it or not, I’m not as hot as a commodity with men as you’d think… Although, my husband believes otherwise. Even when I’m breaking down crying at 2:00AM and I don’t know why. He’s there, and he loves me. On the bad days when I start a fight for no reason, he’s still there. He never leaves. Even when he’s pissed as hell and has every right to be, he’s right there with me, and fighting for me. Fighting for us, and it means the world to me.

1. He’s my best friend. And I don’t use the term best friend lightly. He is literally it for me. We can talk for hours about everything, and laugh over nothing. He wants to know everything about me, and I want to know everything about him. He knows all of my secrets, and when anything happens in life, he is the first person I call. Good, or bad, he makes everything worth it.