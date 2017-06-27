People always ask me what I want out of life like it’s a simple question with a simple answer. It isn’t.
I want too many things that contradict each other. I want so much that my real answer would overwhelm them.
I want so badly to be happy. I want to be honest. I want to be proud of myself. I want to love myself.
I want to always remember to appreciate who and what I have. I want to live in the moment. I want to remember the past but not live there. I want to look to the future but not too much so that I forget to soak up every moment and every blessing I have around me.
I want to be the friend that people consider the “good friend.” I want to be appreciated and not taken for granted. I want what I give, given back to me in return. I want to not care about what I get in return, and only be a good person because that is what I’m supposed to be, because I like to be, because that is who I am.
I want to be the person who is always laughing. I want to be the person with the laugh that makes you laugh. I want laughter to keep me alive.
I want to be a person who is calm. I want to be motivated and ambitious and accomplished.
I want to stand for something. I want to inspire people. I want to lift up and support every single person around me.
I want to not have a jealous or bitter bone in my entire body. I want to love everyone as much as I can, and for as long as I can. I want to do it without fear, and I never want to question it.
I want to enjoy myself. I want to crave alone time and the presence of only myself. I don’t want to have to have the TV on in the background or music playing through my earbuds to distract me.
I want to be happy in the silence. I want to revel in it.
I want to be truly, and entirely, at peace.
22 thoughts on “What I Want Out Of Life”
Lovely piece though
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you ❤❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! Thank you for sharing
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for reading 😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes that was well put I couldn’t agree more on that and I have three children so I want a lot mainly for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you 😊😊 I’m glad you could relate ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Life is full of many blessings and glory with can also lead to failure if it is not well plan.alway have a list for your self and plan for your future
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I agree. I will strive to be this person every day! Thank you 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great post. Really an honest one for that matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you 😊😊
LikeLike
Reblogged this on voskysolutions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Urgh, to be happy! It’s insane to think how hard that can be sometimes! Loved this post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Completely agree!! It’s something to strive for definitely. Thank you!! 😊
LikeLike
Lovely post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 😊😊
LikeLike
Could you do me a favour
LikeLike
I love this so much, such a complex question with a such complex answer. Beautifully written!❤️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 😊😊❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
You have managed nicely listing everything I’ve ever wanted to be. Literally didn’t stop nodding my head the whole time I was reading. Sometimes I wish it was possible to purchase some sort of package deal for personality. Unfortunately we still have to work super hard to achieve every single thing. 😦 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad someone can relate! Haha yes, if it only it were easy, or if only it at least wasn’t THIS hard. Thanks again 😊❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s the reality .great post
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you 😊😊
LikeLiked by 1 person