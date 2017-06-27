People always ask me what I want out of life like it’s a simple question with a simple answer. It isn’t.

I want too many things that contradict each other. I want so much that my real answer would overwhelm them.

I want so badly to be happy. I want to be honest. I want to be proud of myself. I want to love myself.

I want to always remember to appreciate who and what I have. I want to live in the moment. I want to remember the past but not live there. I want to look to the future but not too much so that I forget to soak up every moment and every blessing I have around me.

I want to be the friend that people consider the “good friend.” I want to be appreciated and not taken for granted. I want what I give, given back to me in return. I want to not care about what I get in return, and only be a good person because that is what I’m supposed to be, because I like to be, because that is who I am.

I want to be the person who is always laughing. I want to be the person with the laugh that makes you laugh. I want laughter to keep me alive.

I want to be a person who is calm. I want to be motivated and ambitious and accomplished.

I want to stand for something. I want to inspire people. I want to lift up and support every single person around me.

I want to not have a jealous or bitter bone in my entire body. I want to love everyone as much as I can, and for as long as I can. I want to do it without fear, and I never want to question it.

I want to enjoy myself. I want to crave alone time and the presence of only myself. I don’t want to have to have the TV on in the background or music playing through my earbuds to distract me.

I want to be happy in the silence. I want to revel in it.

I want to be truly, and entirely, at peace.