Calling All Book Lovers… Tell Me What You Think Of This Piece From My First Novel

So… This is freaking nerve wrecking.

No… Really, my heart is thumping in and out of my chest. I finished writing my very first novel a couple of weeks ago. I’ve only showed this to my husband and my two best friends. They loved it, supposedly. I mean, are your best friends and husband really allowed to say they don’t though?!

That’s why I want to share it with all of you… Please critique me. Tell me what you think about it. It’s a small part and you won’t completely know what is going on in it since it is such a small part of the story, but does it intrigue you? What do you think of the writing? The flow? My description skills? My dialogue? Etc… Whatever you want to say about it, just say it. Okay, here it goes.

Some background info: The character you’re reading about is named Lily. She is registering for college classes for her first semester at college.

Please be real with me. I can take it.

Story:

I have a privileged life. That’s what people tell me. But most people believe having money makes you privileged.

To an extent, I suppose it does. I won’t be naïve to that fact. I had a lot growing up, and it was entirely because my parents had money. I was able to join any sport I wanted, and I never had to worry about whether or not my parents could afford it. I was always wearing name brand clothes and I could buy them whenever I wanted with my own personal credit card. I was taken on countless vacations and able to see the world. I had the prettiest homecoming dresses and a car that was way too nice for a high schooler to be driving.

The things I owned because of money made me popular. I had a lot of friends, and I was always able to fit in, even if it wasn’t for the right reasons. I didn’t have to worry about trivial things like a lot of other kids did. I was always fed, clothed and I always had a house to go to at night to shelter me. I had the necessities and all the wants a teenage girl could possible think of, and I am thankful for that. Really, I am. I mean what kind of person would I be if I weren’t?

I just don’t believe my life equated to privilege, because my life didn’t have love, and that’s what I believe makes you the most privileged of all. You can call me immature or naïve or whatever other word describes someone who believes love is more valuable than money. My parents chose the word stupid.

A bitter laugh escapes my throat at the thought, and the middle-aged woman sitting behind the registration desk gives me an odd look. I cover my outburst with an awkward cough and shield myself from her gaze by pushing my wavy chocolate brown hair over the right side of my face.

A person staring at me makes me nervous. It always has. Even while I was in high school, and people looked at me a lot. I suppose I kind of asked for it though with the name brand clothes and flashy car.

People were envious of me in high school. At least until they talked to me and realized I was a huge book nerd with a personality that didn’t match her clothes. I was still well liked though, but it was for the things I had, not for who I was.

I was invited to parties, but only after the friend had asked me if I would be able to drive. Parties were thrown at my house every weekend my parents were gone, and that was almost every weekend. I’d even buy alcohol most of the time, which I didn’t even drink. My cheeks still blush even thinking about how much I had let myself be used a few months back in some sort of desperate, pathetic attempt to fit in.

My parents had always encouraged that behavior. My mom had always said, “Honey, you have looks and money. Use that to your advantage.” And I did. The money part I did, anyway. I wasn’t as confident in my looks as she had been. Although, I’m almost a spitting image of her and she was pretty confident in herself, so I’m sure that was meant as more of a compliment for her, than me.

My sister, Rose, however, had always told me how it really was. I feel a smile tug at my lips, as tears burn the back of my eyes. I had never known I could feel two completely different emotions so strongly at once, but the thought of Rose does that to me frequently.

She’s why I’m here, after all. At Baker University registering for classes. The only problem is, she isn’t here anymore.

“Lilly Livingston?” a deep voice calls my name, pulling me from my thoughts.

I look up and meet the gaze of a man who I assume is my college advisor. He has dark brown hair and baby blue eyes that are still bright even though they are hidden behind his dark rimmed glasses. “That’s me,” I answer, standing up.

“Follow me,” he says drily.

He leads me back to a small and clean office and sits behind his dark brown wooden desk before motioning me to the chair sitting across from him. The chair is a deep blue and looks comfy, like it more so belongs in a living room area, rather than an office.

I sink down in to it and let my hands rest on my lap comfortably. Looking up at him with a smile, I notice he doesn’t look nearly as excited as I do. He actually looks annoyed, and it instantly causes my heart to beat faster. Did I say something to irritate this guy already?

“So, you’re Rose’s sister?” he asks, his tone hard. His question throws me off for a second, but I force myself to answer.

“Yes, sir.”

His eyes squint and his lips open slightly, like my simple response had somehow offended him, although I don’t know how it could have. “I hope you don’t intend to use your time here at Baker the same way she did.”

His statement stuns me quiet, and I sit there awkwardly gawking at him.

He exhales loudly before changing the subject, “You’re sure you want to major in social work?”

I nod my head, still unable to find my voice.

He skims his computer for a moment. The room is so quiet the only sound I hear is his computer mouse clicking. Then, his printer spits out two pieces of paper, and he snatches them up quickly and shoves them at me.

I take them instantly, desperately not wanting to annoy him further, and I hate myself for it. Rose would tell this guy to shove it where the sun don’t shine and march out of here with her head held high.

I, however, stare at him as I wait for further instruction. He stares back at me with a bored expression on his face for what feels like hours, but I’m sure is only minutes.

“We’re done here, Miss. Livingston. This isn’t high school. This is college, where you figure stuff out for yourself.”

I feel my cheeks heat and stand abruptly. My knees feel weak, but I force them to the door and slip out as quickly as I possibly can.

I walk at a brisk pace, wanting to get to my car as fast as possible. I brush past the front desk, and I think I hear the receptionist ask me something, but I don’t know what, and I’m out of the office quickly, and walking across the parking lot to my car even quicker than that. Why did he seem to hate me so much?

Why did he hate Rose so much?

The thought makes me queasy. I knew Rose wasn’t a 4.0 student or anything while she was here, and she loved to party, but to be hated by a college advisor who wasn’t even hers? That didn’t make any sense to me.

As I reach my car, relief washes over me as I quickly sit behind the steering wheel and shut myself inside. I throw the two papers Mr. Asshole gave me in to the passenger seat and tears begin to rapidly flow down my cheeks.

Nobody had talked to me about Rose in almost two months. My parents quit bringing her up when I exploded on them at the beginning of summer. I haven’t heard her name said out loud in two months, and this man said it with such anger in his voice as he tried to discouraged me from being like her, and I hadn’t even stuck up for her. The thought makes me sick. So sick, I ball up my fist and launch it at the steering wheel as hard as I can.

A scream rips from my throat as the pain explodes through out my entire hand. Blood trickles down my fingers, but that doesn’t stop me from hitting it again, and again, and again, until the pain becomes only a dull ache.

I never stuck up for my sister while she was alive, and I felt worthless for that. But me not even sticking up for her today when she’s dead? I know I’m worthless for that.