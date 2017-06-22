7 Lessons My Crappy Ex Boyfriend Taught Me

7. Moms know your boyfriend is an asshole before you do. She knew when she first met him. I tell you, we need to trust our moms more! They’ve been through all of this before us.

6. You can’t change someone who doesn’t want to change. So many times we think we are the problem when someone doesn’t treat us well. That is not true. Their decision to treat you poorly has nothing to do with you, and everything to do with them. They are the one who doesn’t deserve you, not the other way around.

5. If everyone around you is telling you he is cheating on you, then he is probably cheating on you! Please believe me when I tell you this. It is very rare people will make this up. He will try to convince that they are though, and if you believe him then in the end you will most likely look stupid, feel humiliated, and be even more hurt! Run for your life!

4. If he is still getting texts from random girls, then it is most likely because they are still getting a reply. Yes there are some crazies out there that sometimes won’t leave your man alone, but a lot of the time, he is just telling you they are crazy and in reality he is just an ass.

3. Ending the relationship will not be as bad as you think. It’s so scary to end a relationship with someone, especially when you’ve been with them for so long, but if this person isn’t treating you right, then it is worth it to end it! I promise you that you will find happiness else where. You don’t need people in your life that don’t respect you.

2. Being single is better than being treated poorly. When you’ve been in a relationship for so long, it feels like being single would feel wrong. But guess what, you’re pretty awesome! So get to know yourself and love yourself! It will be okay.

1. They always come back. Now this one is important… When you finally get the courage to leave, he is going to turn on the charm, and beg for you back. DO NOT TAKE HIM BACK! Turn on some Taylor Swift, and sing along, because he ain’t sorry girl!