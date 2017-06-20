18 Things I Wish I Knew At 18

These are 18 things I desperately wish I knew at 18!

18. If you’re meant to stay friends with your high school friends you will. So many times I was told by people older than me that you never stay friends with your high school friends, and it actually stressed me out. But guess what, everyone? My two best friends in the whole world, I’ve known since I was 12, and although we live in different states now, we’re still as close as ever.

17. You don’t have to have literally every single thing planned out right now. You feel like you do, but you don’t. I picked a major at 18, and it didn’t stick. It was hard to switch later in life, but I did it, and my world didn’t come crashing down.

16. You don’t have to stop and take pictures of everything. I’ve been told my entire life to make memories by always capturing a picture. I disagree. Live in the moment, seriously. The memories that are most worth experiencing don’t need to be captured through a lens, because they’re so amazing you’ll be able to remember them without a picture, and you’ll enjoy it more without the interruption.

15. The boy who broke your heart in high school should be left in the past. Screw him, you’re a woman now. Find a man, or conquer the world single.

14. There are other options besides college. I’m a person who believes everyone should go to college, but I also believe you don’t have to do it as soon as you turn 18. If you don’t know what you want to do yet, work and figure it out! I’d be in a lot less debt if I wouldn’t have gone right away because I felt like I had to.

13. Read more books. I thought I never had the time, but I’m busier now than I was then, and I make the time. Reading is the best for so many reasons. It’s made me a more intelligent, and open minded person. I sound nerdy, but it’s true!

12. Set goals, and dream big. If people aren’t telling you that your dream are impossible, then you aren’t dreaming big enough.

11. Laugh at yourself. Don’t take everything to heart. I know it can be hard, but if you learn not to take yourself so seriously, you’ll be a better and happier person.

10. Follow your dreams and don’t worry about looking stupid. Please, never think that your dreams are impossible and you shouldn’t even try. Everyone thought their dreams were impossible at one point, and a lot of them came true.

9. Apologize when you’re wrong. Your pride isn’t worth the importance of your relationships with your friends and family.

8. Stand up for yourself, and for what you believe in. Get educated on the issues that are important to you and because deserve to be heard, and never let someone else tell you otherwise.

7. Be open minded. Listen to people when they speak to you. And don’t only listen to reply. Listen to listen and learn new things and see new things from different perspectives.

6. Don’t keep friends around because they’re simply fun to hang out with. Of course, they can be fun to hang out with too, but they can’t only be that. Find a friend that has the best heart and will always be there for you and never let them go. Also, be that friend.

5. You do not need a relationship to be happy. I see so many girls saying “I’m going to die alone.” You have so much time for love. Spend time with your friends and enjoy it. Most of all, enjoy yourself, and love yourself.

4. The amount of likes you get on social media does not define your worth. You are not measured by a number. Your greatness isn’t defined by popularity.

3. Don’t sweat the small stuff. It’s easier said than done, I know. What helps me: If it won’t matter 6 months from now, then it’s really not that big of a deal.

2. It’s better to have a few great friends than a million fake ones. You’ll figure this out eventually, but it’s good to remember, because eventually you’ll see that people who you thought were your friends, actually weren’t. Remember though, it isn’t a loss if they weren’t a good friend in the first place.

1. Push through. Never give up. And stay confident. Work hard, and you can get through anything.