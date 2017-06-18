Pretty Girls Don’t Get Less Than A Hundred Likes On Their Selfie

I thought I was depressed because of social media.
I posted a picture of myself on Instagram and five minutes later, I deleted it, because nobody liked it. I thought I looked pretty in it. I genuinely loved the picture, but in a span of five minutes, I decided I didn’t like it anymore, because nobody else did.
Two weeks later I posted it again with a stronger filter and increased the brightness, and I got 57 likes, and I felt good again, but then an overwhelming feeling of disappointment washed over me. I liked the first picture better, so why didn’t I keep it up?
It’s because I define my worth by how many likes I get on a picture or a post, and the realization of that fact actually causes my stomach to flop.
We’re the generation of social media. We all have four core social media accounts kept directly on our phones. Some of us have even more. And that isn’t going to change.
The generations that came before us will continue to scoff as we pull out our phones and rant about how when they were younger, they went outside. They’ll pit us against ourselves and the generation we’re apart of.
We’ll try to take breaks from our social media accounts, and limit the time we spend on our phones, but we’ll never actually get away from it. We can’t. It’s become too important. It’s gained too much power.
We feel it’s needed to keep in touch with old friends. We’re asked by our bosses to promote their business. We have groups on Facebook with our fellow students to help each other study and work on projects. We even use it as a platform to follow our dreams by promoting and sharing our art. And it is truly great for those purposes, but some times, it also depresses the hell out of us, but it isn’t social media that we should blame. It’s us.
Social media has become a competition of who has the more perfect life. If we truly posted to let our old friends know how we were doing, we would post about the bad stuff too, but we don’t. I know, that’s human nature. We don’t like to air our dirty laundry. I’m not saying we’re wrong for it. I’m just saying the negative effect it has on us is undeniable.
We never post about our failures, but we always let everyone know about our accomplishments. We think the friends we have on social media are perfect, so we strive to be perfect like them. We could have had a thousand bad things happen that week, but we’ll post about the one good one, and in result, our friends on social media see us as perfect, just as we see them.
We don’t post pictures of the test we failed or the write up we got at work for being too exhausted to even show up on time, but as soon as we get an A, or a raise, we don’t even entirely soak up the moment before posting it to Facebook or Instagram.
We don’t post pictures of the arguments we have with our significant others, but we always post the pictures of them kissing us on the cheek, or smiling at us like we make them the happiest person in the universe. If only a camera was around to capture the moment I cussed him out for snoring so loud I couldn’t sleep.
We post pictures of ourselves, but only after we take 20, refusing to settle for anything that makes us look less than perfect. Well, as perfect as we can be before we slap a filter on it and brighten our skin.
The women before us compared themselves to the models in magazines, and it hurt, but deep down they knew those women weren’t real.
We compare ourselves to our peers, the very girls we went to high school with. They don’t use airbrush like the models in magazines, but the filters supplied for free by Instagram.
So yes, it’s humiliating to admit I deleted a picture of myself that I loved because nobody hit a stupid like button on it, but it’s true. It’s also true I’ve failed tests before, and have gotten yelled at by my boss at work. I’ve dealt with real issues like depression and anxiety. I’ve fought with my spouse to the extent of wondering if we were even meant to be together anymore. It’s hard to shed the skin of pretending to be perfect. It feels embarrassing, but it feels amazing knowing I’m not the only one. Because I guarantee you, every person you believe is perfect on your social media account is facing struggles you have no idea about.
So please remember, social media might not be completely fake, but it isn’t even close to being completely real either. And, please, remember, if you feel anything like I do, post the pictures you love, and don’t give a damn what people think. You hold the power of how you feel, and don’t you dare give it away to the insignificant like button sitting underneath your beautiful picture.
66 thoughts on “Pretty Girls Don’t Get Less Than A Hundred Likes On Their Selfie”
Wow! I do this on facebook a lot. I have 600 friends and if I don’t get any like on it in the first 30 minutes I delete it…Isn’t it crazy how we think this way?
Yes it truly is. I think it’s comforting though that we can both admit it to each other though and now know we aren’t the only ones 🙂 Thank you so much for reading!
It needs guts to speak such truth…. ur blog is really motivating ,…. it really touches my heart….
Thank you so much for your kind words. It really means a lot to me!
We live in a society that we show people a filtered life. Good read
Well said. Thank you so much for reading! Much appreciated.
Amazingly honest post, I’ve written my own post on my issues with social media! Would love it if you could take a read. Loved this post 😊💜🙌🏻
I would love to! Thank you for reading!!
Hope you find something you like! I love your blog 😊
I just followed and will be reading by the end of today 🙂
Love this! It is so on point. I wrote about this very topic earlier this week. We craft an image of ourselves on social media that we can’t live up to, nobody can. We get down on ourselves because all you see on social media is perfection not reality.
Thank you so much! You’re exactly right. It’s definitely a goal of mine from now on to be more real, and not get so down on myself!
I worry about kids and teenagers, who have no context for life before social media, will react to the constant pressure to be perfect.
I agree. I think we as a point should start posting more real post and pictures. I encourage all women especially to upload more photos of themselves without makeup or a filter! I think that would be a great way to start change.
I’m 52 but can relate to your blog. I doubt myself if I put a post on where I’m expressing an opinion and no one responds. The biggest responses I’ve noticed usually are when it’s your birthday or I put something on about my sons (young men) or pictures of my cats.
I love that you can relate! Thank you so much for reading. I agree for sure. My dog is constantly getting more likes than my face! haha
I love this so much! We have become too dependent on our phones however social media can’t physically make us take time out to check it, it’s ourselves. I now don’t see the point in selfies unless it’s a significant event or for a profile icon or something, so I have actually stopped posting any on my social media. I think some of my peers should see this post!
Thank you so much! I completely agree with you! You’re welcome to share to facebook if you’d like!
Unfortunately I don’t have Facebook (sorry!) but I will try my best to get this message across to my friends for yours and my sake!
Haha no facebook? You’re one of the smart ones! Thank you ❤
I don’t understand why people are changing their profile picture so often, I maybe do it once a year. Maybe I’m just too self conscious about my appearance.
Everyone is self conscious! If you want to keep your picture, keep it, but if you want to change it, change it. 🙂
Great post! I hate when people bame social media alone like it controls us instead of the other way around. Truth is social media just makes it easier to do what we’ve always done, judge others and judge ourselves as harshly as possible.
Completely agree. We need to take responsibility and change it ourselves.
Thank you so much for reading!
So true! This is something I struggle with, too…seeing “prettier” girls who have more likes and more followers and better bodies and “perfect” lives…it’s hard to see the beauty in our own lives when we’re stuck comparing it to the perfected varieties portrayed on social media! Kudos to you for speaking out about this! Social media can and will be the downfall of our generation – if we let it!
Yes, I struggle in the same exact way! I saw a quote I absolutely loved yesterday “The only person you should be comparing yourself to, is you yesterday” Thank you so much for reading.
Wonderful post SS. I have been on a quest since January to be true. True period. I have changed a lot and stopped obsessing a lot, mainly about over-exercising and body image. This post of yours is POWERFUL and so thoughtful. Social media and our reaction to it is getting out of hand in a lot of cases. If you would like to read about something I thought of as a true failure, here is one: https://playinwiththeplayers.wordpress.com/2017/05/06/the-loss-of-dane-age-35/ (I don’t feel that way anymore, but did then.) Also: https://playinwiththeplayers.wordpress.com/2017/02/09/the-body-positive/ in which I discuss hitting rock bottom and searching for a way out. I would love your comments. Thank you again for this incredible bit of thought-provoking writing. I hope that people will start to change. ~M
Thank you so much. That is so awesome of you! I have been on the same quest as well. I will definitely check out your posts.
Keep it up. You’re awesome!!
I have been deleting my social media apps on and off for two months. I definitely feel like these apps are fantastic for all the positive reasons you listed! I defend them furiously for these reasons and justify my use of them by these means. However, I am definitely someone who takes much care in the selfie department. If you scroll through my gallery, you will see I am the archetype girl with 40 selfies in the parking lot and one on air.
This post made me happier today.
Tessa I have been doing the exact same thing, so I completely understand. Thank you for reading, and it makes me so happy it made you happier today!
This is really true about blog posts as well. It takes slot of courage to write how you feel about these things.
Completely agree!
Yay! This is awesome. It definitely is something that you have to keep in mind while scrolling through social media. My trick is to: NOT scroll through it and just post my photography. Another key tip: just dont take “selfies”, let other people take a picture of you on their own terms and let it get back to you or just ask for it. EVERYONE is so beautiful and they dont need to take 20 selfies of themselves to know that. It actually reminds me of if you say a word over and over again it starts to sound funny…same goes with a picture of yourself…if you look at it enough times, over and over, or keep taking that picture, your going to start seeing yourself different. JUST DONT DO IT! 🙂
I really enjoyed your article. People that are real are the best.
Thank you so much! I agree with everything you said. There are some days where we really should just not scroll through it. That’s a great idea.
This hit me right in the ‘feels’. It is every reason why I cannot keep an Instagram, Snap Chat, and other social media platforms.
Thank you for reading and reblogging! Much appreciated! So glad you could relate
This is so important to shed light on. Thank you for sharing!
Thank you so much for reading!
I loved reading your post. I could relate to it on so many levels. We have all been there. And we have all measured our accomplishments, our failures even ourselves on the basis of something we saw on the social media. Getting away from it really never works. A lovely write up 🙂
Thank you! I completely agree. People will say “well just don’t go on” but that is hardly an option with out generation anymore
Ikr. And for the people that is easy to get off it. They were never bothered by it in the first place.
So true! Thank you.
Thank you 🙂 Glad you enjoyed!!
A lovely write up about social media and how we perceive ourselves because of it.
Thank you so much for posting this! I am sure many of us have felt that way. It’s sad that social media has gotten down to that point. The older you get, like me, the less you care about all the things that arent authentic. I find it sooo much better to gravitate towards people who are genuine, real, and just honest with themselves. When you love yourself and proud of who you are, that is the greatest beauty in the world. So thank you for this!
Thank you for reading. So beautifully said also. I completely agree 🙂
I could see an old version of myself in what you wrote, and how I struggled with approval addiction. It people don’t like it , it’s not worth anything. I learned that knowing accepting and living your truth is the best way to freedom. The only validation I need is what I give myself. Everyone else is irrelevant.
Well said. I’m glad you now have that point of view! That is awesome.
This post is everything ❤️ You had no reason to freak out about being an Editors Pick because your writing is beautiful. I love the sentiment here🙂 I’m kind of the opposite though, I never use those instgram filters… I just post photos and hope for the best 😂
Thank you so much!!! I love that you saw it and commented. Thats awesome though haha definitely the way to go!
Beautiful, talented, and kind…we need more people like you in this world!
Thank you so much for the kind words. We need more people like you spreading such amazing compliments ❤
Takes guts to say this out loud. Kudos to you for doing just that!
Thank you so much!
